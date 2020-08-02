COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported Friday the number of flu hospitalizations has reached the highest yet of the 2019-2020 season, which started in October.

From Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 832 people infected with the flu were hospitalized in Ohio, a 36% increase compared to the previous week, according to the health department.

“The current flu hospitalization numbers are deeply concerning,” ODH Director Amy Acton said. “While we must remain vigilant about the serious risk posed by the 2019 novel coronavirus, Ohio’s primary infectious disease threat of the moment is flu."

Earlier this week, an 11-year-old girl from Lake County died from the flu, the second pediatric death of the 2019-2020 flu season. Ohio’s first pediatric flu death this season claimed a 16-year-old girl from Cuyahoga County.

“The best way to prevent getting the flu and passing it on to loved ones is to get a flu shot,” Acton said. “It’s not too late.”

The health department says you cannot get the flu from the flu shot, and it is recommended for everyone older than six months.

If you have had problems with the flu shot before, the department advises that you talk to your medical provider about options available that might not cause problems for you.

The flu season continues through May and there is still time to get the vaccine.

