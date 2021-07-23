Walmart to host statewide wellness day with COVID-19 vaccines, other health screenings

The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to help people get back on track with preventive health measures they may have delayed during the pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health announced Walmart is offering COVID-19 vaccines on top of other wellness screenings as part of its "Walmart Wellness Day" on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmarts in Ohio, people can get their COVID-19 vaccine along with other immunizations, health screenings and wellness resources.

The following will be offered alongside the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday:

Free health screenings including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings (at select locations)

Educational health resources and consultations with the Walmart pharmacy team

Affordable immunizations including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP), and more.

Anyone who receives their COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart can get a free digital version of their vaccination record. Individuals can print, save on a device or share with third-party apps if they choose.