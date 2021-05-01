Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday at Fremont Middle School

FREMONT, Ohio — Making it easy to get protected against COVID-19. Sandusky County Public Health, The Bellevue Hospital, and Fremont City Schools will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Thursday from 3-5 p.m at Fremont Middle School.
The Walk-in clinic is open to anyone 16 and older. No appointments are needed. Those who are 16 and 17 years old are required to have a parent or guardian present with them to receive the vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed at this walk-in clinic. For more information please visit the Sandusky County Public Health website here.