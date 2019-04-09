TOLEDO, Ohio — State and local public health officials have confirmed that three reports of severe pulmonary illness are likely connected to vaping. In addition, eleven more reports are being investigated, according to the Ohio State Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also issued updated recommendations on vaping for the public.

The health department issued an alert on Aug. 23 to healthcare providers and asked them to report all suspected cases of serious pulmonary illness.

Ohio’s three confirmed cases include two females and one male who are between 18 and 26 years old. They were all hospitalized and one of them is a Lucas County resident while the other two are from Richland and Union counties.

Right now, there is no further information about these cases

The CDC has reported more than 200 possible cases from 25 states and it has updated the recommendations on vaping for the public, which include:

While the investigation is ongoing, people should consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products if they are concerned about the health risks.

Regardless of the investigation, e-cigarette and vaping products should not be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.

Do not buy vaping products off the street – you do not know what they really contain that could be harmful to your health.

Vaping products bought on the street may contain THC or other cannabinoids.

Do not modify e-cigarette or vaping products or add any substances to them not intended by the manufacturer.

If you use e-cigarette products, monitor yourself for symptoms and promptly seek medical attention if you have concerns about your health.

Anyone searching for help in quitting tobacco products, which include e-cigarettes, are encouraged to contact their doctor or head to the health department website for information.

The Ohio Tobacco Quit Line is also an available source and can be reached at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

