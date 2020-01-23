LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) has recalled one company's marijuana vaping products for high levels of vitamin E acetate -- an additive that health officials have linked to injuries and death.
According to the MRA, the products were sold from Plan B Wellness, located at 20101 8 Mile Rd. in Detroit from Oct. 3, 2019 to Nov. 22, 2019, and again on Jan. 16, 2020.
The following products, all from a company named Savage Cannabis, are part of the recall:
- Savage Sticks (1G Concentrate)
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000015
- Savage Sticks Blackberry Kush Cartridge (1G Concentrate)
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000743
- Savage Sticks Original Glue / GG #4 Cartridge (1G Concentrate)
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000744
- Savage Sticks Runtz Cartridge (1G Concentrate)
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000746
The MRA says all the affected vape cartridges will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility and the METRC numbers assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system. Plan B Wellness' license number is License PC-000137.
Patients or caregivers who have these products are advised to take them back to Plan B Wellness for proper disposal.
Back in December, the state required smoke shops and marijuana dispensaries to test for vitamin E acetate. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has associated the company with vaping-related lung injuries. Nationwide, the CDC has reported over 2,600 cases—including 57 deaths, three of which have occurred in Michigan.
Health officials urge e-cigarette and vape users to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting.
