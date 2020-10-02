TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is working to determine what will happen to the University of Toledo Medical Center (UTMC).

University of Toledo (UToledo) leaders announced Monday they are reviewing operations and services at UTMC. They say they are working to determine the best options moving forward when it comes to the well being of UToledo, its faculty, staff, students and the community.

“We have been investing in UTMC to help strengthen and expand the services most needed in our region because it is the right thing to do for our employees and the right thing to do for our neighbors,” UToledo President Sharon L. Gaber said. “During this time, we’ve also been closely monitoring the hospital’s financial health. We recognize the challenges at hand and have outlined a process to evaluate options for the future of UTMC.”

People living near the south Toledo medical center have held town halls for weeks. Community leaders, including councilman Rob Ludeman, state representative Theresa Fedor and former mayor Carty Finkbeiner were in attendance.

"We would like to have direct communication with the top people (at UToledo) to communicate with these residents," Ludeman explained during a town hall Saturday. "They want to see what's going on. They don't want to be left in the dark. Their futures, their property values depend on what goes on on Arlington Avenue."

The university previously shared that the hospital’s losses for fiscal year 2018 totaled $3.5 million and grew to $7 million in fiscal year 2019. Leaders say UTMC stands to lose $12.6 million halfway through the current fiscal year.

“Unfortunately, the hospital is in an unsustainable financial position in its current model,” UToledo Board of Trustees Chair Mary Ellen Pisanelli said. “We are determined to work with a sense of urgency to address the hospital’s current financial situation and consider all options for UTMC moving forward. We will be as transparent and inclusive as possible throughout this process.”

UToledo leaders say it has advisors working to review UTMC's financial information, current service lines, market conditions and changing community needs, current and projected healthcare industry trends and more.

Leaders say that process is expected to take several months.