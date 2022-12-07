UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway

Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday.

Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.

"Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo," Cunningham said in a statement. "He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec. 2 pending an investigation. The University will decline further comment on this personnel matter."

WTOL 11 made a public records request for his personnel file. It has not been received as of Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Ebraheim has worked at UTMC since 1985, according to his LinkedIn page.

In 2014, he was convicted of vehicular manslaughter after he killed a motorcyclist. Dr. Ebraheim's 90-day prison sentence was suspended and he paid a $750 fine.

His driver's license was suspended one year.

