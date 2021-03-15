Former U.S. Rep says COVID-19 has exacerbated U.S. mental health crisis

Former U.S. Representative Patrick Kennedy says everyone needs to play a role in finding solutions to mental health issues.

The pandemic has brought the issue of mental health to the forefront during the pandemic.

It's estimated that the crisis has had some kind of impact on the mental health of half of all Americans.

The CDC says depression has jumped three-fold since around this time last year, when the pandemic was just beginning, with 25-percent of young adults struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Former U.S. Representative from Rhode Island, Patrick Kennedy, has made mental health a priority throughout his career.

Rep. Kennedy has written that just as our anemic public healthcare system left us unprepared for the pandemic, the US was even less prepared for a mental health crisis.

He says it's not just up to our elected leaders to help in this fight, but on all of us.

"Even for those who are suffering, they can be of enormous help through their own lived experience to their fellows who are suffering” said Kennedy. “In fact, in a way, they both benefit from connecting and sharing in their common struggle."

Kennedy says it's important to understand that everyone is part of the solution.

He says one of the most important things you can do is to learn how to listen to your loved ones and help re-enforce healthy decision-making.