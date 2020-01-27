LOS ANGELES — Health officials say the U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new pneumonia-like virus from China. Two new confirmed cases were announced Sunday — one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Arizona.

All of the U.S. patients had traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the center of the outbreak.

Other confirmed cases were in Orange County, California; Washington state; and Chicago.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia.

It is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

