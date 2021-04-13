University of Findlay cancels student vaccination clinic

The move comes after Gov. DeWine requested that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be paused due to rare blood clot reports.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay has canceled its student vaccination clinic that was scheduled for April 14.

The decision comes after Gov. Mike DeWine's request to pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over reports of blood clots.

The CDC and the FDA are investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination.

Johnson & Johnson would have been the vaccine distributed at the clinic in Findlay. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States so far.

Students who have already received the vaccine are instructed to notify the campus health center or their primary care physician if they notice any type of reaction.