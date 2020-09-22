Toledo-Lucas County Health Department holding October flu shot clinics

For weeks, there has been a huge push from area health department officials asking everyone to get the flu shot as soon as possible, if able.

There has been a large push for weeks from area health departments to get the flu shot as soon as possible.

While doctors urge that getting the flu shot is important, local physicians we spoke to this year emphasized that it is critical because there is still no vaccine for COVID-19.

You can get the flu vaccine at your doctor's office, a local pharmacy or you can call to sign up for an appointment at the health department.

Doctors are also reminding families that children as young as 6 months old are clear to get the flu vaccine.



“We won't really know how it's going to be until about January or so, once we start seeing cases and how those cases actually progress through the medical community, how many are hospitalized, things of that nature. And how effective the vaccine actually is,” said Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

The TLCHD website says that all forms of insurance will be billed for the vaccine at their clinics. If you do not have insurance, the cost for the seasonal flu vaccine is $21.25, which can be paid by cash, check or credit card.

TLCHD upcoming flu shot clinic dates and times (by appointment only):

Sunday, Oct 4 : Epworth United Methodist Church, 8 am to 12:30 pm

Thursday, Oct 8: Drive Thru @ Friendship Baptist Church, 9 am to 3 pm

Thursday, Oct 8: Springfield Township Hall, 4 pm to 7 pm

Wednesday, Oct 14: Village of Whitehouse, 4 pm to 7 pm

Thursday, Oct 15: That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, 5:30 pm to 7 pm

Friday, Oct 23: Richfield Township Fire Hall, 9 am to 12 pm

To schedule a flu shot appointment, call TLCHD at 419-213-2013.