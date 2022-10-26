Toledo hospitals seeing uptick in RSV cases amid nationwide surge

Nationwide Children's Hospital in Toledo may soon postpone elective surgeries to open more beds for sick babies.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Like much of the United States, children's hospitals in northwest Ohio are seeing an uptick in RSV cases.

RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It's a common respiratory illness, but potentially dangerous for young children.

However, Nationwide Children's hospital in Toledo says the virus is spreading much earlier because of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on other viruses.

"So we're seeing earlier cases of RSV. We're seeing earlier cases of influenza," said Dr. R.W. Mills, chief medical officer of Nationwide Children's Hospital. "This is directly impacted by the way COVID has affected many, many different types of viruses and their presentations."

Many experts say children who were born in 2020 were not exposed to the virus since most people were staying home. Similarly, many women were never exposed during that time and did not pass antibodies to their children during pregnancy.

Mills says most children do well with RSV, but about 1% end up in the hospital. NBC News reports nearly 75% of the nation's children's hospital beds are full.

Mills says that's typically babies with weakened immune systems and have trouble breathing through the mucus that develops in the chest.

"[Watch for] baby breathing more rapidly, struggling to breathe, difficulty feeding," Mills said. "I tell families if they're panting like a dog and they're breathing so fast they're having trouble sucking and swallowing, then you know you're in trouble."

Mills says the hospital is considering delaying elective procedures to care for the uptick in pediatric patients.

"We're looking at allocating different spaces," he said. "Taking our nursing staff and putting them in areas they may not be used to because we need additional space."

As WTOL 11 has reported, there is no vaccine for RSV, so doctors recommend older children and adults who are sick be smart around babies to prevent them from getting sick and avoid complications.

"Wash your hands. If you have the option, masking," Mills said. "Staying away from situations where you're going to be in a close space. Very similar to the precautions we've given for COVID."

Mills added COVID and early onset of the flu is also complicating matters.

"Before we didn't really have a crunch as much," he said. "Now we have all three of those converging. So it certainly creates a challenge for us and so we're doing everything we need to do to free up those spaces in case they're needed."

Dr. Mills says staffing is also a continued challenge and now some workers may also have to tend to sick children at home.

Mills recommends getting flu and COVID shots to prevent hospitalization for those illnesses.

ProMedica is also reporting an increase in RSV cases in its hospitals.