Northwest Ohio Heart Walk steps off Saturday

The annual event raises awareness of heart disease and money for the American Heart Association.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired April 28, 2021.

Saturday marks the annual Toledo Heart Walk, an event that brings awareness to a very serious issue- heart disease.

Heart disease doesn't discriminate. It could happen to anyone.

Experts are encouraging you to get active and go to your doctor regularly. According to the American Heart Association, someone dies from cardiovascular disease every 39 seconds.

Heart disease also kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.

Walkers and runners will pound the pavement Saturday in Toledo for the heart walk.

It steps off from the Glass Bowl on the University of Toledo campus at 9 a.m..

There is no fee for the event, but participants are urged to register and fundraise to participate. There is no minimum fundraising goal.

Organizers have set a fundraising goal of $400,000 for the event. Money raised goes to the American Heart Association.

Survivors and supporters are sharing their stories and encouraging the public to be aware of the seriousness of heart disease.

This year's event marks a return to in-person participation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was virtual in 2020 and 2021.

