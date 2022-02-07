Health care professionals say they are prepared for 4th July holiday weekend

A ProMedica doctor says firework injuries aren't the main reason for visits to the hospital over the holiday weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Supply chain related shortages are having an effect on all kinds of industries. And with the fourth of July holiday weekend here, and the yearly uptick in fireworks related injuries you may be wondering if hospitals are prepared.

Area hospitals however, say that staff is well prepared for any injuries that could happen, due to fireworks or other holiday-related reasons.

Promedica's Medical Director for Toledo Hospital, Dr. Michael Mattin, knows what it takes to run the hospital during the holiday weekend.

"Yes, my very first shift was July Fourth, back when I was a brand new doctor. I've worked quite a few fourth of July weekends," Dr. Mattin said.

Having worked in the medical field since 2001, he's seen the ebb and flow of shortages for staff and supplies. But, he said no workers of any kind or medical supply shortages should cause problems in his ER this weekend.

"Whatever comes through the front door, we can manage. I fully anticipate we are well staffed from a nursing perspective. We are well staffed from a provider prospective. It is a new academic year so we have newer doctors. The residents have graduated," said Dr. Mattin.

Thus, new doctors, along with more senior staff will be who you'll meet if you're headed to the ER for medical assistance.

Since this weekend will likely be a busy one for medical staff, try not to get too worked up.

"Just give me a little patience as we go through the process of trying to figure out what's wrong. Why it's happening. As you navigate through the emergency department's stay," said Dr. Mattin.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), burns make up more than 30% of firework related injuries around this holiday weekend. But, Dr. Mattin said fireworks aren't the main thing the ER sees most over the Fourth.

"[Firework injuries] are always the big ones. The the ones you worry about most. That and any violence that may come with parties and the get togethers late at night," said Dr. Mattin.

He explained that alcohol related injuries and drownings are what they actually see more of. But having to seek medical attention for any reason, whether it's you or you're helping someone, Dr. Mattin said it's best to have specific answers ready when asked by a medical professional.

Know the patients:

Name Age Medications taken Any allergies Any major medical events - like surgeries