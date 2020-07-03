TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Diocese released a memorandum reminding both clergy and lay people of best health practices to follow amid coronavirus concerns and flu season.

The diocese says remaining calm and practicing good hygiene, such as washing your hands, remains the most effective way to stop the spread of germs.

However, there are some other options priests and pastoral administrators can exercise at their discretion during times of public health concerns, provided by the Roman Missal. The diocese strongly encourages the following procedures:

Omitting the invitation of the sign of peace. The diocese says the General Instruction of the Roman Missal states that even during ordinary circumstances, the invitation to offer the sign of peace is made "if appropriate."

Temporarily discontinuing the reception of the Precious Blood from the chalice until such time as a health concern has subsided. The General Instruction of the Roman Missal says that Christ "whole and entire, and the true Sacrament, is received even under only one species," meaning the Sacred Host.

Stay home when you are seriously ill. Those who are sick are not obliged to attend Mass, and even out of charity they ought not to attend. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states "the faithful are obliged to participate in the Eucharist on days of obligation, unless excused for a serious reason (for example, illness)." In this instance, parishioners are encouraged to view or listen to a broadcast of Mass and to make a spiritual communion.

Priests and deacons as well as Eucharistic ministers should wash their hands with soap and water prior to the celebration of Mass. Hand sanitizer may be used prior to the distribution of Holy Communion.

The faithful should be strongly discouraged from holding hands during the Lord's Prayer, a gesture that is not prescribed in the Roman Missal.

Holy Water fonts should be emptied, cleaned and refreshed regularly with blessed water.

The diocese recommends that these procedures be followed until further notice.

For more guidance and information, head over to the Toledo Diocese website.