TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo City Council member is taking a firm stance regarding vaping and its perceived dangers to young people. Councilman Larry Sykes is proposing a ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in Lucas County to people under age 21.

The proposal was announced Thursday morning at the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

Though the proposal currently is targeted at the under-21 population, in speaking with Sykes it seems as if he is in favor of banning flavored vape pens all together in county - which definitely caused a lot of controversy among vape shop owners this morning during Sykes's announcement.

Sykes says he believes e-cigarette companies are targeting youths when they advertise flavors - which is why he is introducing this ordinance to city council on Tuesday.

This morning, officials from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department stood by Sykes during this announcement. They say preventing kids from vaping is something they will always support.

This legislation is in the earliest of stages, but it would be the first type of countywide vaping ban in Ohio. Sykes says he wants to put this into place to help keep the next generation healthy.

"We're talking about our youth. That's the generation that's coming up and you don't want them to be unhealthy and have health problems," Sykes said. "Like we've seen before. E-cigarettes are not regulated and we need to regulate that was here in Ohio."

