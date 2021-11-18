Toledo City Council unanimously approves first special use permit for Team Recovery's long-term recovery center

"Financial health and credit health, and getting a job back and vocational life skills, getting your family back, taking care of legal issues, physical health, getting with a primary care doctor," said Bell.



Bell said he's humbled and proud of the city to know they're so open-minded to treatment, "It wasn't even close, it wasn't like it was a deadlocked vote type thing, it was a unanimous approval and that shows me Toledo supports people getting better."



Resident Brett Hansen said Team Recovery has already helped him in many ways and this is going to give people like him a much better opportunity to succeed.



"They've helped me with housing, with treatment, they've helped me integrate back into my family with my kids coming back into my life," Hansen said.



Bell said this is exciting for them, but it's also very sad because there are so many people to help. He adds there's already a waiting list, and they're not even open yet.



"There's a lot more people that need help, and Team Recovery since day one has tried our best to fulfill its needs and the best day ever would honestly be the day we can close our doors," Bell said.



Team Recovery is hoping to be operating and offering services in about 90 days.