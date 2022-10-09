Boil advisory for Toledo residents

The advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies.

The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.

The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:

308th St from: 131st St to:135th St

135th St from: 310th St to: 3018 135th St & 310th St

310th St from:135th St to:137th St

137th St from: 3061 137th St to: 3081 137th St

131st St from: 3002 131st St to: Edgewater Dr

To Exclude: 3120, 3114, 3102, 3035, 131st St

Toledo Public Utilities gives the following advice in the advisory notice to those affected:

Run cold water taps to flush lines, then boil water for drinking and cooking. Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes. Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires at the posted date and time. You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended. If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

Additional information can be found at drinktap.org and epa.gov/safewater/lead.

If you have any questions regarding this boil advisory, please call Engage Toledo at (419) 936-2020.