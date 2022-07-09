Northwest Ohio mom speaks out about abortion care after second miscarriage

Her first miscarriage was five years ago, her second was this past month. The difference in options for how to proceed with the pregnancy were very different.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kailee Buczek had her first miscarriage about five years ago, prior to the overturn of Roe v. Wade. At that time, she was offered a variety of medical options regarding how she wanted to proceed with the pregnancy. One of her options was a type of medication--two pills known as mifepristone and pisoprostol--used to end the pregnancy.

"I was told I had options and that it was my choice," Buczek said.

After her first miscarriage, Buczek had a healthy boy, and this year she and her husband decided they wanted to try to grow their family. While Kailee was able to get pregnant, she learned this past month her baby did not have a heartbeat.

Just as she had done five years ago, Buczek weighed her options, but this time she ran into major roadblocks when it came to accessing the same medication she used five years ago to end her pregnancy. Kailee felt this was detrimental to her health.

"My doctor had stated that the pill was easily accessible and it was cheap," Buczek explained. "So I just find that very interesting because I did not have an easy time accessing anything. I would have to go out of state to reach the conclusion that I needed to for this pregnancy."

Eventually she was able to get connected with the proper care, but not without needing to dodge insurance issues and other fees which she says were not a problem for her in the past.

Buczek said she knew the options presented to her up front would be different this time around, but did not realize how much work she would have to do to get the same health care.

"I just want to make sure I'm speaking up. And so people understand that this just doesn't have to do with abortion. It has to do with everything in a woman's choice in what they do with their body and how everything ends," she said.

Many Republicans lawmakers across the nation claim the type of medication Buczek used is dangerous. But in her experience, the pill was always presented as a safe and easily accessible option for her, prior to Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Kailee hopes that sharing her story will help put things into perspective for those who may think Roe v Wade is just about traditional abortions.