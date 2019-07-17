The City of Toledo has partnered with Lucas County Emergency Management Agency and many community organizations to identify free cooling locations for the rest of this week. As the community prepares for record-breaking heat and humidity Thursday to Sunday of this week, many in the community need places to go to get relief from the temperatures.

Neighbors are encouraged to check on one another, especially elderly or ill neighbors and family members. A map of the locations, addresses and hours of the cooling stations has been created and can be found here: http://bit.ly/LucasExtremeTemp

HIGHLIGHTS:

ALL City of Toledo Pools will be open regular hours. Four pools will have extended hours and be open on Sunday.

City of Toledo Wilson Park Shelter House will be open and cool on Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

City of Toledo Friendship Park Shelter House will be open and cool Thursday & Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gesu Catholic Church will be open and cool Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Glenwood Lutheran Church (next to Toledo Museum of Art) will be open and cool Thursday and Friday from noon-6 p.m.

Toledo Public School locations will be open and cool Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. They are Reynolds School Library and the cafeteria at Garfield School.

First Unitarian Church, in partnership with Greater New Psalmist, will be open and cool Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

ALL Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries will be open and cool during regular hours. See map for all locations.

Many Area Office on Aging Senior Centers will be open and cool. Hours and locations vary. See map.

City of Toledo crews will be working in the heat, many without AC in their vehicles, have been advised they can shift hours and come in earlier in the day. In addition, they will be encouraged to take more frequent breaks and have been advised to take extra precautions working outside.

