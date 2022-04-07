Are you taking care of your pool properly?

Here's what experts say are the best practices for keeping your pool clean.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many are beating the heat by jumping in their pools this summer.

But are you taking care of it properly?

If you're having a lot of people in your pool and it's not properly cleaned, illnesses can develop from things such as cryptosporidium or legionella.

According to the CDC, most of these outbreaks are traced back to public pools, but can spread anywhere.

Neal Lakhlani with Cabana Boys says it's vital to keep testing your pool chemicals.

"We recommend doing it every 3 weeks," said Lakhlani.

There are some pool stores that will test your pool chemicals free of charge.

Lakhlani says you also need to shock your pool.

"It's super chlorination, it basically raised your chlorine ppm levels to above 10 and that just kills all your contaminates," Lakhlani said.

He says people often think just chlorine will do the job, but that's not the case.

"It removes all the dead contaminates, when chlorine is actually bonded to anything that is an oil or resin or anything that is coming into the pool that is a contaminate and it creates chloramines, and chloramines is a dead floating cell that is just floating around the pool and shock helps get rid of that," Lakhlani said.

After you shock your pool, make sure not to swim in it for at least 12 to 24 hours.

It's also important to make sure you are doing it for the type of pool you have, such as a vinyl pool.

Lastly, making sure you use it can actually prevent it from turning green.

"As temperature increases so does the ability for algae to grow, and other contaminates," Lakhlani said. "So you have to keep that water circulating more frequently."