Returning to in-person work full time making you feel a variety of emotions?

It's normal to have many feelings about the transition and therapists share their tips to ease back into the physical workplace.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The workplace routine was flipped on its head over a year ago when COVID-19 spread throughout the United States. Now that vaccination numbers continue to rise, more employers are bringing their teams on site.

After a year of remote work, how does one ease back into an in-person workplace environment?

According to the CDC, employees should continue everyday preventative practices such as washing hands and social distancing. They also recommend that if an employee (or anyone) feels they have contracted the virus to isolate and not attend work.

The transition to in-person working is more than just physical. For the last 12 or more months, many employees have been secluded in their homes or have been in a hybrid model.

So how does one cope with in-person work full time?

According to a Very Well Mind article, “The Stress-Free Way to Go Back to the Office After COVID,” Renee A. Exelbert, PHD, shared “Try not to feel guilty if you are not totally thrilled to be back in your office. There will definitely be some desirable things absent, and it is OK to feel some sense of loss.”

Erin Wiley, MA, LPCC and the founder of The Willow Center, shared the importance of self-awareness and some tips to aid in the process. “You have to recognize there are some things in life you can control and some things you can’t,” Wiley said. “Acknowledge your feelings and allow yourself the space to feel anxious (or other emotions you are enduring) and walk through ‘why’ you may be feeling that way.”

There are three steps Therapist Erin Wiley shared to help with the self-awareness process:

Identify what physical symptoms the body is experiencing. Are there knots in the stomach or a pounding in the head?

Connect the physical reaction to an emotion. The template Therapist Wiley shared is “ I feel [ name of emotion ] because [ name of the trigger ] and that is causing my [ physical symptom ].”

Example: “I feel anxious because I have to go back to work and that is causing my headache.”

Decide what is needed to cope with the triggered emotion. Therapist Wiley shared that it’s important to include both a physical need such as an oil defuser in the workspace and a long-term mental health need such as a journal or physical activity.

In addition to improving self-awareness, there are other little changes that can be made to help ease into in-person working. In the Cleveland Clinic article “Returning to Work Soon? Here Are Some Ways to Make the Process Easier,” changes in sleep and wardrobe can also aid in the transition.

“Imagery is powerful in helping people to cope with anxiety-filled situations. When you do this, it’ll help you gear up emotionally,” Psychologist Susan Albers, PsyD said.

The Cleveland Clinic suggested these three tips:

Tidy Up – Reorganizing and sprucing up the workspace can help bring balance to the environment.

Get a Wardrobe Makeover – As the saying goes “when you look good, you feel good;” add a few new pieces to add excitement to the workday ahead.

Establish a Better Sleep Schedule – Now that commuting is added into the morning routine, consider going to bed early to maintain an 8-hour sleep schedule.