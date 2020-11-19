The Toledo Clinic and Wood County Hospital partner to expand services with new collaboration

The new partnership, called Independence Health, hopes to provide patients with more access to affordable healthcare.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Clinic and Wood County Hospital have partnered to create a new community service called Independence Health. The goal is to expand access to quality, affordable care.

Leaders at both The Toledo Clinic and Wood County Hospital say Independence Health is a collaborative result between staff and doctors at the two facilities over the last couple of years.

The Toledo Clinic's Chief Administrator Mike D'Eramo says this expansion will help them move into what they are calling the new era of healthcare delivery, with two big initiatives.

"Our venture into the Medicare Advantage world and how we can help manage that Medicare Advantage patient more effectively. And the other is employer services. How we can assist local employers in lowering their cost and keeping their quality," D'Eramo said.

President of the Wood County Hospital Stan Korducki says the delivery system for healthcare is changing.

This partnership expands services that the community might not have otherwise.

"For us, we're better able to serve our community through the use of the Independence Health vehicle. We've created a lot of clinical health programming in Bowling Green over the last few years," Korducki said.