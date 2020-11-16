The Toledo Clinic and Wood County Hospital to form new healthcare collaboration

The collaboration, called Independence Health, will formally create a partnership to expand the ease of access to care for patients.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Clinic and Wood County Hospital are expanding their existing collaboration into a new venture called Independence Health.

According to a release sent Monday, Independence Health will expand upon the ability for patients to access affordable care from both The Toledo Clinic and Wood County Hospital.

The two already serve patients in a crossover capacity, with The Toledo Clinic offering specialty physician services to Wood County Hospital patients. Independence Health will increase the ease at which patients can access services from both healthcare providers and allow them to improve the efficiency and cost for patients.