Local moms share the ups and downs of their journey with the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge

They say some days are harder than others but are proud of how far they've come.

We're now down to two.

That's just part of the journey; some of them don't make it. But as the halfway point of the challenge looms, these moms share how it's been so far.

Super Fitness challenger/mom Stacey Baker says her journey has had ups and downs over the last couple of years.

"Did my first challenge after I had my first son, started the second one and I was pregnant. Now I'm starting this one and I'm just getting my groove back and becoming more physical," Baker said.

She says it's the program, along with motivation from other challengers, that keep her going.

And she's not alone. Our other mom, Nikki Orlowski, feels the same.

"Because of Super Fitness, I have really stayed inspired," Orlowski said. "It's really easy to fall off the boat but with this challenge, if anyone has trouble with weight, I suggest doing this. It holds you accountable, and now that I've been doing amazing I feel great."

It's been 19 weeks since the challenge began.

So far, Baker says she's lost 30 pounds and she's found a routine that's helped.

"Meal prepping, meal tracking, drinking at least a gallon of water a day and working with my trainer," she said.

Orlowski has lost 16 pounds. She says losing weight has made everyday tasks much easier.

Even though she's lost that weight, she feels like she's lost more because she built muscle.

"With that, losing weight from healthy eating, I've got more energy, I'm doing spin classes, and I'm also doing some weight lifting. I love spin, it's low impact and amazing cardio," Orlowski said.

Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge is just that: a challenge. Even small steps equal progress.

But sometimes the results are slower.

"I just keep pushing," Baker said. "This past month, I felt like I had a plateau and I was a little upset about it, but I kept going. I used to get really down about it and would start eating like crap again, not go to the gym or get upset."

As moms, they say one of the best ways to stay motivated is to get the whole family involved.

Baker uses a baby weight to lose that baby weight.

"Start working out with your kids. I just started doing that and my 3-year-old loves it," Baker said. "He will do squats with me. I'll use my baby as a weight to push up and down."

She's not alone in literally getting the family involved either.

"They do know. They'll catch me on the floor doing sit-ups, some abs, some push-ups and they come right down with me," Orlowski said. "In fact, my 3-year-old climbs on my back and gives me extra weight and he counts for me. It's amazing and it's a whole family adventure."

And at the end of the day, they say you can't compare yourself to anyone else, especially with the pressures moms face.

"I know moms can get in their head a lot about getting back to their weight, but a scale is just a number and it doesn't define anything," Baker said.

Baker also says you just have to be proud of what you've done and how far you've come since you started.