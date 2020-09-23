2020-21 Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge calendar

Check this to see where you need to be and when to make the most out of your Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge activities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Here's everything you need to know about the 2020-21 Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge, from registration to workouts to challenges to extra credit and more. This is the fourth season that WTOL 11 has held the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge and the 14th consecutive year for the challenge overall.

OCTOBER

1 - ONLINE registration begins

20 - Live kick-off party- 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 6:30, Alexis Rd. Super Fitness

28 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT

NOVEMBER

3 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below

14 - LIVE CHALLENGE - Obstacle Course Alexis Super Fitness 6:30 am – 9:00 am

25 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT

26 - THANKSGIVING

DECEMBER

1 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below

12 – ** Christmas Case Race – Alexis Super Fitness 6:30 am – 9:00 am

30 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT

JANUARY

1- NEW YEAR’S DAY

4 – **First Mandatory Weigh-in and Elimination

5 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below

9 - PROMEDICA EXTRA CREDIT SEMINAR – Super Fitness Alexis 6:30 am – 9:00 am

27 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT

FEBRUARY

1 - ** Mandatory Weigh In

2 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below

13 - **Cardio Challenge live - Super Fitness North - 6am - 9am

24 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT

MARCH

1 - ** Mandatory Weigh In

2 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below

6 - ** Promedica Extra Credit Seminar – Super Fitness Alexis Gym

31 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT

APRIL

5 – ** Mandatory Weigh In

6 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below

10 - **5K Challenge - 6:00am - 9:00am - Metropark TBD

28 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT

MAY

1 - ** Extreme Cardio Challenge Taping – Ida High School Track 6:00 am – 9:00 am

3 –**FINAL WEIGH IN

9 - MOTHER’S DAY

18 - LIVE FINALE - Super Fitness North - 5:00p - 7:00p

EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT SCHEDULE

Always wear your Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge shirt to the workout and check in at the front desk to be sure you get your extra credit points.

GROUP WORKOUTS

Held the first Tuesday of every month

NOVEMBER 3, 2020 - times below

DECEMBER 1, 2020 - times below

JANUARY 5, 2020 - times below

FEBRUARY 2, 2021 - times below

MARCH 2, 2021 - times below

APRIL 6, 2021 - times below

MAY 4, 2020 - times below

North

8:30 am Total Body Sculpt

9:30 am Zumba

11:00am Aqua Fitness

6:00 pm Water Aerobics

6:30 pm Cardio Drumming

Reynolds

Reynolds group class schedule

8:45 am Yoga

10:00 am Cardio Drumming

6:00 pm Step/Sculpt

7:00 pm Bands & Core

7:30 pm Hatha Yoga

EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUTS

Last Wednesday of each month 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

October 28, 2020

November 25, 2020

December 23, 2020

January 27, 2021

February 24, 2021

March 31, 2021

April 28, 2021