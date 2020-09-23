2020-21 Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge calendar

TOLEDO, Ohio — Here's everything you need to know about the 2020-21 Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge, from registration to workouts to challenges to extra credit and more. This is the fourth season that WTOL 11 has held the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge and the 14th consecutive year for the challenge overall.
OCTOBER
1 - ONLINE registration begins
20 - Live kick-off party- 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 6:30, Alexis Rd. Super Fitness
28 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT
NOVEMBER
3 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below
14 - LIVE CHALLENGE - Obstacle Course Alexis Super Fitness 6:30 am – 9:00 am
25 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT
26 - THANKSGIVING
DECEMBER
1 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below
12 – ** Christmas Case Race – Alexis Super Fitness 6:30 am – 9:00 am
30 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT
JANUARY
1- NEW YEAR’S DAY
4 – **First Mandatory Weigh-in and Elimination
5 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below
9 - PROMEDICA EXTRA CREDIT SEMINAR – Super Fitness Alexis 6:30 am – 9:00 am
27 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT
FEBRUARY
1 - ** Mandatory Weigh In
2 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below
13 - **Cardio Challenge live - Super Fitness North - 6am - 9am
24 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT
MARCH
1 - ** Mandatory Weigh In
2 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below
6 - ** Promedica Extra Credit Seminar – Super Fitness Alexis Gym
31 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT
APRIL
5 – ** Mandatory Weigh In
6 - EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT - see times and location below
10 - **5K Challenge - 6:00am - 9:00am - Metropark TBD
28 - EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUT
MAY
1 - ** Extreme Cardio Challenge Taping – Ida High School Track 6:00 am – 9:00 am
3 –**FINAL WEIGH IN
9 - MOTHER’S DAY
18 - LIVE FINALE - Super Fitness North - 5:00p - 7:00p
EXTRA CREDIT WORKOUT SCHEDULE
Always wear your Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge shirt to the workout and check in at the front desk to be sure you get your extra credit points.
GROUP WORKOUTS
Held the first Tuesday of every month
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 - times below
DECEMBER 1, 2020 - times below
JANUARY 5, 2020 - times below
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 - times below
MARCH 2, 2021 - times below
APRIL 6, 2021 - times below
MAY 4, 2020 - times below
North
- 8:30 am Total Body Sculpt
- 9:30 am Zumba
- 11:00am Aqua Fitness
- 6:00 pm Water Aerobics
- 6:30 pm Cardio Drumming
Reynolds
Reynolds group class schedule
- 8:45 am Yoga
- 10:00 am Cardio Drumming
- 6:00 pm Step/Sculpt
- 7:00 pm Bands & Core
- 7:30 pm Hatha Yoga
EXTRA CREDIT FLASH WORKOUTS
Last Wednesday of each month 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- October 28, 2020
- November 25, 2020
- December 23, 2020
- January 27, 2021
- February 24, 2021
- March 31, 2021
- April 28, 2021