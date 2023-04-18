Heading to the ballpark or a family cookout? | Healthy food options to keep your goals on track and still indulge

Time outside doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your healthy eating and exercise goals.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Spring is finally here and after a summer-feeling week, it's time to dive into the food and drinks we'll be enjoying.

The warmer weather means more people will be spending time at baseball games and parks or just enjoying the grill in their backyard.

Maddie Perry, a registered dietician with Mercy Health, shared some items that can replace some of those unhealthy meal options without taking away flavor.

"My first item is a nacho replacement," she said.

Typically, nachos have chips, cheese and a handful of toppings.

"I thought I could take a fun spin on it to add a little more nutrition, fiber and vitamins," Perry said.

She has swapped out the chips in favor of mini bell peppers to keep that crunch for nachos. Toppings include black beans, cheese, sour cream and green onion for garnish.

"The benefit of this is you still get those delicious flavors but there's a little less fat, fewer carbs and more vitamins and minerals," she said.

Nachos are definitely a staple at a ballpark, one of the first things people go to.

The next swap is another staple we will see at the ballpark.

"I was thinking about Cracker Jacks and your classic sweet snack with your crunchy and salty snacks," Perry said.

An at-home trail mix is something that allows you to still get popcorn or something that's sweet and salty.

Perry created a mix that includes almonds, cashews, dried cherries and pumpkin seeds. She also added some popcorn in there for an extra crunch.

"Doing this from home and on your own is going to have more control over the carb intake, the vitamins and minerals and protein there. It's just a good, crunchy snack that you can have available with a little bit for your sweet tooth there," she said.

She said an added benefit to this is you can bring the mix to the ballpark or family barbecue.

If you decide you still want to eat at the ballpark or family cookout, Perry suggests eating healthier options before or after the game.

Something as simple as raw veggies can help keep you on track.

"I did cucumbers because they're nice, refreshing and full of water content," she said. "You might be sweating a little bit at the game or playing around with family and friends, so it's re-hydrating in that sense."

Perry said having some vegetables before or after will give you more vitamins and minerals.

What's a ballgame or cookout without some drinks?

But alcohol and sports drinks could be high in sugar, so Perry suggested some alternatives.

"This is just infused water with lemon. It's so simple. Just use what we have naturally in fruit and vegetables. You could always add cucumber in there for more flavor. This would be a good alternative for a sports drink, where you're still getting some flavor," she said.

Sugary drinks, such as Gatorade, can still be an option, but she recommends not drinking the whole bottle or watering it down.