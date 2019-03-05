TOLEDO, Ohio — This has been a fantastic season. As a group, the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challengers have lost over A TON of weight. Literally, over 2,000 pounds!

And there's big news! There is a tie in the top five. We don't give out all of the specific details until the finale, but here they are in alphabetical order:

Carrie Grindle

Jeff Hess

Patricia Romanowski

Joseph Sanchez

Randy Tompkins

The tiebreaker will be decided at the final challenge on Saturday at Ida High School.

And we always bring back someone from the Wild Card round!

Our Wild Card Challenger is Jill Hall. She has a chance to beat out one of our top competitors to be in the official TOP 5!

Here are the numbers for the rest of the group:

