Holiday challenge for Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge competitors

Participants faced their second challenge of the season and pitched in to help with the WTOL 11 Gift of Joy campaign too.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Super Fitness Weight Loss Challengers sprinted through their December challenge to give something back for kids in Lucas County. WTOL’s annual Gift of Joy collects gifts for children in foster care.

The challenge Saturday, Dec. 10, at Super Fitness North was the second challenge of the season for competitors in this year's event.

“Our challengers are so proud to be a part of this gift campaign and they will get a really good workout along the way,” host Kelly Heidbreder said. “We have 58 challengers here today and they are getting that workout in before the family weekend parties begin.”

The trainers at Super Fitness came up with 12 difficult stations.

It began with a run around the work out facility and then they had to stop by stations to work out their upper bodies. This included medicine balls, kettle balls, weights, tire flips, and much more to get their bodies moving. All of the contestants were timed by Super Fitness team members who would cheer them on and help give direction through the stations if they needed it.

In the final stretch of the challenge, competitors grabbed a gift and ran to a collection box at the end.

Kevin Milliken, Lucas County Children’s Services coordinator, called the support for Gift of Joy overwhelming.

“This is so exciting to see all of you working so hard for yourselves and even harder for the kids in our community," he said. "Your generous donations today will make a brighter Christmas for many local families. We are truly lucky to have your support along with WTOL and Super Fitness. What a Merry Christmas."

The next Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge will be Jan. 14 at the University of Toledo.

Still time to enter

If the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge looks like a lot of fun, then we are giving you another chance to sign up!

We are re-opening our registration until the end of the year. You can win more than $1,000 in prizes all while having a great time with our host, Kelly Heidbreder and our Super Fitness Challengers.

You will be included in all of our free group workouts, Facebook posts and group emails to keep you motivated.

Just contact Super Fitness North at (419) 476-6018 to set up an appointment before Jan. 1.