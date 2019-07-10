2019 - 2020

SUPER FITNESS WEIGHT LOSS CHALLENGE

GUIDELINES

CONTESTANTS - Contestants must be 18 years old to compete. The pre-registration fee to participate is a $30 donation to Muscular Dystrophy / ALS Augie’s Quest that will be paid at Super Fitness on October 20 or 21, 2019. Registration fee for the day of the Kick Off, October 22, 2019 is $35, donation to Muscular Dystrophy/ALS Augie’s Quest, paid at Super Fitness.

TIMETABLE - October is Signup Month. Contestants must sign up before October 23, 8pm. This is the first Official Weigh In Party at Super Fitness on Telegraph and Alexis Road. Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge will go from October 22, 2019 for the first official weigh in until the finale May 12, 2020.

See the general calendar for weigh-ins and event dates. Weigh-ins and workouts for November and December are optional. Weigh-ins for January, February, March, April and May are mandatory. Contestants must weigh-in before the gyms close on the first Monday of each month, except for the final weigh in. Final Weigh in will be May 1, 2020. Any contestant that misses a mandatory event or weigh in after January 1, 2020, is automatically eliminated and moves to the Wild Card bracket.

WORKOUTS - Optional workouts will be offered at least one day a month, two times a day; one in the morning and one in the evening to accommodate varying schedules. This is a good time to talk with a trainer about your weight loss plan, discuss menu ideas with other contestants and size up the competition. Anyone attending optional events like this will get extra credit toward their upcoming elimination weigh-in. Be sure to check in with the trainers at the desk before attending the class to get full credit. It always helps us spot you if you wear your Super Fitness Weight Loss t-shirt when working out.

Super Fitness Weight Loss FLASH workout will give contestants another chance for a group workout and extra credit. This workout will be led by one of the Super Fitness Trainers with the help of our past Champions. They are the last Wednesday of each month. They are subject to change so watch your email and Facebook group for updates if necessary.

MANDATORY EVENTS - To get everyone moving and motivated, we will have one mandatory event each month. Dates for these challenges are on the monthly calendar. Keep checking this calendar for any date changes. These events are taped on Saturday mornings, then will air live or at a later date on WTOL 11 and WTOL social media outlets and websites. Any contestant not attending a mandatory event will be eliminated and moves to the Wild Card bracket.

ELIMINATIONS - All players that weigh in, and pay the $30 donation to Muscular Dystrophy / ALS Augie’s Quest on October 20 or 21, 2019 or $35 on October 22, 2019. Once registration donation is paid, you are considered a contestant. All contestants are invited to workout events in November and December. There is no penalty for missing them, but extra credit for attending them. We want everyone to get into a fun exercise routine especially before the holidays.

After January 1, 2020, weigh-ins and the monthly group challenges are mandatory. Anyone not attending will be eliminated and move to the Wild Card bracket. Wild Card Contestants are encouraged to continue with the weigh-ins group workouts and group activities but are not in the running for the title of Super Fitness Weight Loss Champion. The only exception is the wild card winner. (see below)

WILD CARD WINNER - Any contestant that has been eliminated and continues to go to weigh-ins and monthly workouts is eligible to be chosen as the wild card winner. Super Fitness and WTOL 11 Staff will choose this contestant based on their percentage of weight loss. The wild card winner will be brought back into the competition in April and has a chance to win all of the prizes and even claim the title as Super Fitness Weight Loss Champion.

GOLD DIVISION - Super Fitness Trainers will divide challengers into two age groups at each challenge. Blue Division is for challengers 54 years old or younger. Gold Division is for challengers 55 years old or older. We will award extra credit points to each division. All extra credit points will go toward the challenger's total points at the end of the season. There will still be only ONE weight loss champion.

EXTRA CREDIT - Extra credit is a great way to get you motivated to get off the couch and be a part of the extreme experience. Past contestants will tell you that they lost more weight when they came to the activities we have planned for you. Plus, they have a lot of fun connecting and getting to know our trainers and host. We support and encourage each other on Kelly Heidbreder’s WTOL 11 Facebook page and encourage you to do the same thing. One point is given for each event you attend and will be tracked by Super Fitness trainers. If you go to a workout or other event, make sure your name is included on the extra credit list. This point turns into one percentage point added to your total weight loss at the next elimination weigh in. Extra credit points start over each month.

FINAL CHALLENGE - The top five contestants will be in the finale. First place will receive 2.5 percent toward their weight loss. Second place will receive 2.0 percent toward their weight loss. Third place will receive 1.5 percent toward their weight loss. Fourth place will receive 1.0 percent toward their weight loss. Fifth place will receive .5 percent toward their weight loss. All contestants can participate in the final challenge, but only the final 5 will receive extra credit for this challenge.

** Super Fitness and WTOL 11 suggest consulting with your physician before starting any weight loss program.