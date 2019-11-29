TOLEDO, Ohio — If you have been thinking about losing a few pounds, we are here to help you! You can add some healthy habits to your daily routine and pick up one new healthy habit right there in front of the screen.

Super Fitness trainer Kyndall Webster says no matter how busy you think you are, you CAN find time to exercise. You just have to recognize it and capitalize on it.

Take a few minutes while watching your favorite shows to work out. Just do it during the commercial breaks. Kyndall says this gets your heart rate up and blood flowing while being stationary. Here are a few exercises she recommends while you are watching TV:

Body weight squats

Jumping jacks

Push ups

Since these exercises are all done with just your body weight, it may take a bit more for your heart rate to rise. Try doing each exercise for about 15 reps back to back, with little to no rest in between.

To measure your target heart rate, subtract your age from 220. That's how many beats per minute you should aim for. Place your finger on your radial artery in your wrist or carotid artery on your neck and count the number of beats during a 20 second span then multiply that by 3.

Remember, you need to break those old habits that got you to this point, so you will have to push yourself out of that shell. Get off the couch and get that heart rate up for a healthier you! You can do it!

