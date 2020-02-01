TOLEDO, Ohio — Holiday, Christmas and New Year's parties call for great appetizers. Don't bust your calorie budget - make this healthy spin on deviled eggs.

Our Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge host, Kelly Heidbreder, is in her kitchen, cooking with Brandon Saba from Bar 145. They will show us how to make these Skinny Deviled Egg hors d'oeuvres!

Ingredients

24 eggs, boiled

1 cup heavy duty mayonnaise

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

2 tablespoons scallions (can substitute chopped chives)

1/4 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon sriracha sauce

2-4 strips cooked diced bacon

Handful of arugula for garnish

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/2 red onion sliced & pickled

Pickled red onion

1/2 cups apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 red onion, thinly sliced

Directions

Boil eggs, cool and cut in half. Toss yolks in a bowl.

In a separate bowl, mix mayo, mustard, sugar, sriracha, then add cooked yolks.

Put mixture in a zip-top bag or piping bag. Cut tip and squeeze into egg cups.

Top with bacon and pickled red onion and sprinkle with smoked paprika.

Serve on a fluffy bed of arugula.

