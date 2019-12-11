TOLEDO, Ohio — Brandon Saba from Bar 145 shows us how to make Skinny Chili.

SKINNY CHILI

Ingredients:

1 Pound Ground Turkey

1 Minced Yellow Onion

2 Cups Chicken Broth

(1) 28oz Can Crushed Tomatoes

(1) 16oz Can White Beans (Navy/Northern Beans)

1 Tablespoon Minced Garlic

2 Tablespoons Chili Powder

1/2 Teaspoon Smoked Paprika

1/2 Teaspoon Dried Oregano

1/2 Teaspoon Cayenne

1/2 Teaspoon Cumin

1/2 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/2 Teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

1 Tablespoon Queso Fresca Cheese

1/2 Roasted Fresh Jalapeño

Brown turkey with onion and chicken broth. Put all ingredients in a large pot then add tomatoes, garlic, chili powder, paprika, oregano, cayenne, cumin, salt, pepper. Let this simmer for at least 30 minutes. Add beans, then let simmer another 10 minutes. Serve with crumbles of cheese and sliced jalapeno.