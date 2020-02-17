HOLLAND, Ohio — They came, they saw, they JUMPED. This year's Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge contestants took on the Sky Zone challenge course on Feb. 8 and leaped to an exciting finish - with just one second meaning the difference between first, second and third places.

Coming in first was challenger Carolyn Korek; second place went to Jeff Streeter; and rounding out the top three was Orlando Cuevas.

Certain bonuses were awarded - and penalties levied - depending on what portion of the course the challenger completed. A 2 minute time deduction was granted to those who completed the ladder and a 1 minute deduction was given to those completing the foam pit. A 30-second addition was given to those who fell off the balance beam; however, the clock was stopped when the challenger fell in the foam pit.

Here are the results:

