TOLEDO, Ohio — Congratulations to all the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challengers - they have made it through the first two months! You start to create new habits in four weeks, so keep up the hard work.

January weight loss results:

Remember - all weigh-ins and challenges now are MANDATORY, so mark your calendar. Get to weigh-ins early if you are busy on the first Monday of the month.

The challengers in the top 50 percent of weight loss will stay above the yellow line and into the Wild Card Division. If you fall into that category - DON'T GIVE UP! We want you to continue your routine and attend every Super Fitness Weight Loss event you can. Building healthy habits will help you continue to lose weight and keep it off.