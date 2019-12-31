TOLEDO, Ohio — Maybe it's all the exaggerated eating from the holiday celebrations, maybe it's just people looking back in their habits and wishing to get healthier. Whatever it is, most of us are looking to do better when it comes to fitness and health once when 2020 comes.

In fact, reports from Time magazine and USA Today show that losing weight, getting fit and eating healthier are the top resolutions for 2020.

Super Fitness in Toledo is just one of the gyms in town that say they see an increase of people enrolling when the new year kicks off.

"I love the fact that people want to come in and start New Year's resolutions and make themselves healthy. The biggest thing that I think we have in the United States is a lack of caring for themselves. People care more about material things than they do about their own bodies" Super Fitness Trainer and Manager Stephanie Strock said.

Strock said she often hears people saying they want to get healthy when the new year comes, but that's not specific enough.

"Let's sit down and talk about what you really want, how you really see yourself and then we can set small goals. Setting small goals is the biggest key to staying motivated," Strock said.

She said when you see those small goals being met, those achievements are likely to continue to keep you encouraged.

Other ways to stay motivated is to have an accountability partner and to celebrate small accomplishments.

"It's more of a lifestyle. When you're actually in here contributing to the health of yourself and the health of your body, you're going to take that outside of here," Strock said.

So, whatever your health-related resolutions are, Strock advises you to be patient because getting fit takes time, hard work and motivation.