St. Francis de Sales, Mercy Health partner to help students and families receive COVID-19 vaccine

A vaccine clinic will be held in the St. Francis de Sales main gym from 3 - 7 p.m. on April 1. Pre-registration is required.

St. Francis de Sales and Mercy Health have partnered to help with decompressing the area’s mass vaccination site by offering vaccinations to all Lucas County students 16 or older and their parents.

“St. Francis is grateful to be incorporated into the larger effort to increase the number of vaccinated people in our community. We understand the impact COVID-19 has had on education, and we are happy to expand the eligible students involved in this clinic,” OSFS President Father Geoff Rose said.

The clinic is open on April 1 from 3-7 p.m. at the St. Francis de Sales main gym, which is located at 2323 W. Bancroft St. in Toledo.

Pre-registration is required and can be accessed online by clicking here.

“Mercy Health is committed to ensuring that the eligible members of our community receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the safest, most efficient manner possible. We are extremely grateful to St. Francis for their confidence with the health care needs the community’s students and families,” Mercy Health Vice President Matt Sapara said.