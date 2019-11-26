TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area health officials are ramping up educational outreach on SIDS, or "sudden infant death syndrome," after three infants died late last month.

Toledo police ruled unsafe sleeping conditions may have been to blame for the fatalities.

Lucas County Children Services says they're finding similar cases in the area.

"Our parents, our caregivers, who are co-sleeping with babies, normally from birth to age one," Nicole Williams, manager of the assessment department for Lucas County Children Services said.

Williams said the most important lesson to learn is the ABCs. Infants should sleep alone, on their back and in a safety-approved crib to reduce the risk of suffocation.

Officials said improving outreach to families is key.

"Really training and education is probably one of the most easiest preventable measures that we can provide to families in this community," said Donna Seed, director of social services for Lucas County Children Services.

Part of that education is programs offered by local health departments. Lucas County Health Department offers several programs to help families reduce the risk of SID.

"We have a program that will actually give people a crib if they don't have one to take home," Lucas Couty Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said. "So, they actually have a place where that baby can go to sleep."

"They need a separate sleeping space for the baby," Williams added. "You know again, it's ok to share the room, just don't share the bed."

You can find more tips on safe sleeping by clicking here.

RELATED: Infant mortality rates increasing in Lucas County

RELATED: Family Focus: Baby deaths still happening in Toledo