TOLEDO, Ohio — Shaking hands is one of the most common personal greetings in the United States, but doctors agree it poses a risk to our health.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on a Wall Street Journal podcast that he thinks we should never shake hands again.

Not only to prevent coronavirus, but also to decrease instances of influenza.

On Thursday, Fauci clarified his comment on CBS This Morning, saying it was more tongue-in-cheek.

"What I really meant is that we really now need to be aware that respiratory infections are clearly spread not only by droplets, but by people touching their face, shaking hands," Fauci said. "That's the reason why we talk about washing hands so often. I don't think in reality that we're going to all of a sudden never again shake hands. But I think I threw that out there to get people to start thinking much more about personal hygiene and in the way that impacts the spread of a really deadly infection like we're going through right now."

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

"When we get the droplets on our hand and somewhere on our body and then we touch another person and we expose them to the droplets and they get it on themselves. Eventually they get those droplets into another susceptible part of their body such as their face, mouth, or nose," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, VP of Quality and Patient Safety, ProMedica.

The fist bump: A more hygienic alternative to the handshake, an article in the American Journal of Infection Control, compared hand shakes to high fives to fist bumps and out of all three, hand shakes had the highest likelihood of transmission. The fist bump gave the lowest transmission.

"Hand shakes can sometimes be prolonged and within close contact or close range. Probably out of all the greetings, it can be the most risky," Kaminski said.

WTOL asked people on Facebook if they would go back to hand shaking after the pandemic is over:

Wales Michael: "I will because I'm not scared. Wash hands. Don't touch your face. Simple."

Douglas McConnell: "Fist bump, wave, handshake. Whatever you feel like."

Josh Vogeli: "Nope. Gonna hit em' with the Spock."

Should we wave goodbye to the hand shake?

Kaminski said that alternatives may be discussed down the road and people may end up modifying the way they react socially and culturally in the United States and beyond.

But right now, we should focus on what health experts are recommending at this point in the pandemic, which is that people maintain a six-foot social distance.

