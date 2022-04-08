'Shots 4 Tots' program helps Lucas County families gain access to vaccinations

Even though COVID-19 has been top of mind for a few years, the clinics offer every vaccine that's needed for school.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County health officials are helping families get access to vaccinations before going back to school.

Shots 4 Tots n Teens is an immunization program for children up to 18 years old. Public health nurses go to 13 community locations each month to give these vaccines.

"There's so many other diseases out there. Whether it's mumps, rubella, measles, polio," Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinksi said. "There's so many other diseases that affect us, especially when we're young, that we need to get vaccinated for."

Sometimes there are barriers to good health. But with this partnership between the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and public library, officials are making sure no student goes back to school unvaccinated.

Library Assistant Youth Services Coordinator Lauren Boeke said it's their mission to make sure every resource families need - whether it's a library resource or community resource such as this one - is right at their fingertips.

"Getting your children vaccinated, it is another doctor's appointment, sometimes you're too busy to get that in, especially as the school year speeds towards you, you're not thinking about it," she said. "Then before you know it, you're the first month into the school year and they're letting you know your kid can't attend until they get their shots updated."

Since the beginning of Lucas County's Shots 4 Tots n Teens in the early 1990s, the immunization rate has increased from 33% to 73% for Toledo children and from 43% to 82% for suburban children in Lucas County.

The health commissioner explained because of the pandemic, those numbers have decreased.

"Prior to COVID in our community, those kids that were going into kindergarten were over 90% vaccinated," Zgodzinski said. "Because of COVID, at least a month ago when these numbers came out, we were in the mid-70s. So, you definitely see that kids' vaccinations are lacking."

Appointments are required and there are specific dates open. You can find a list here.

All Shots 4 Tots n Teens patients must bring their insurance card and a hard copy of immunization records, as well as an ID at each visit.