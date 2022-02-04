Saturday vaccine clinic canceled

A water main break has forced the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to cancel the clinic scheduled for the Lucas County Rec Center.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has been forced to cancel its Saturday vaccine clinic at the Lucas County Rec Center because of a water main break.

People who had appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at Saturday's clinic will be contacted to reschedule.

Vaccine clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St., Toledo.

Another clinic will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sat., Feb. 12, at the Lucas County Rec Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee.