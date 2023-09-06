Safety measures to take with wildfire smoke in northwest Ohio

The recent air quality in northwest Ohio at one point hit "unhealthy" levels.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The air quality in northwest Ohio at one point hit "unhealthy" levels recently. As of June 8, the air quality index suggested those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution to consider reducing their activity levels or shorten the amount of time they are active outdoors.

The Lucas County Health Department is suggesting "if you have a heart condition or breathing issues, such as COPD, or asthma, you want to reduce the amount of time you spend outdoors."

Dr. James Tita, a Pulmonary critical care physician with Mercy Health, recommends a few ways to protect yourself:

Spend time in a room you can close off from outside air.

If you have a central air conditioning system, use high efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Dr. Tita also mentions that you should not be concerned with long turn health risks from the wildfire smoke.

"I mean the most direct effect that most people will feel maybe burning eyes, sore throat, something like that with elevated levels, but in terms of long-term health risks, probably not..." said Dr. Tita.

Today is also a big day for the Toledo Metroparks! It’s opening day for the Glass City Metropark.

Scott Carpenter, a spokesperson with Toledo Metroparks says, “The opening weekend activities will still go on as planned, but keep in mind that if you do have breathing issues such as COPD, or asthma to reduce the amount of time you spend outdoors. And a new air-conditioned building where people can take a break inside if needed.”

If you have any questions or concerns, you are encouraged to call your health provider. To track down the air quality in our area, click here.