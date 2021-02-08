RSV cases rising early among kids in northwest Ohio

Doctors say respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) doesn't normally appear until the fall, but it's making the rounds this summer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — "Believe it or not, yesterday I saw a patient, a 7-month-old child, with RSV I just diagnosed in the office yesterday here," says Mercy Health Pediatrician, Dr. Jane Chikkala.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus, but Chikkala says we don't usually see it until October. She believes now that kids are mingling more than during the height of the pandemic, the virus is just now making the rounds.

"It starts out as a common cold, coryza, runny nose, sniffles, sneezes, cough, low-grade fever," explains Chikkala. She says by day three or four it settles into the lungs and that can be particularly worrisome for babies under a year old.

It can cause pneumonia or bronchitis and those little ones may need to be hospitalized, especially preemies or infants with underlying conditions.

Chikkala says RSV extremely contagious. She says, "It can survive on objects for hours on end."

The good news is kids over 2 years old generally handle the virus well and are often not tested for it, so the older they get, the less you have to worry.

However, Chikkala says families with school-aged kids and babies should be extra careful. The older child can pass it to the baby without you even knowing.

"Make sure that the children, once they come home, they're washing their hands thoroughly. That is the biggest thing they can do to prevent RSV from being transmitted from the older children, to the infant," says Chikkala.

There is no vaccine for RSV, so Chikkala says the best we can do is continue practicing all of those health safety measures we've learned during the pandemic.