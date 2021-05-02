COVID-19 vaccine doses are being administered across more than 2,500 Rite Aid locations in 17 states, including Ohio

"The availability of vaccines in every Rite Aid location is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to fight COVID-19" Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Rite Aid announced they are expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to all locations. Beginning April 30th, doses are being administered across more than 2,500 locations in 17 states, including Ohio.

While scheduling appointments in advance is recommended to reduce wait time and guarantee availability of the vaccine, Rite Aid is also accommodating walk-in vaccines on a limited basis in every store. Walk-ins allow Rite Aid to better support customers that may not have access to the internet for scheduling, while also increasing flexibility for customers.

"The availability of vaccines in every Rite Aid location is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to fight COVID-19. We've been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic, working across our store footprint to bring testing and vaccines directly to local communities," Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid, said.

Rite Aid’s certified immunizing pharmacists are currently administering the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines. Individuals ages 18 and over can schedule appointments using the Rite Aid scheduling tool found at www.RiteAid.com/covid-19. Those ages 16 and 17 can schedule an appointment with guardian consent at any store administering the Pfizer vaccine by contacting the store’s pharmacy directly. Those stores can be found here.