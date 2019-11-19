It's a sad truth: the rate of suicide in Ohio continues to increase despite statewide and local prevention efforts, according to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

In fact, a report by the Ohio Department of Health shows suicide is now the leading cause of death for children ages ten to 14 in the state.

The report also says that for people aged 15-34, suicide is the second-leading cause of death.

In Ohio, an average of five people die by suicide each day (more than 1,700 Ohioans per year), which is more than triple the homicide rate.

The health department says one youth dies by suicide every 33 hours.

Some warning signs of suicide include:

A major change in mood or behavior - appearing consistently unhappy/depressed, irritable, withdrawn from family or friends

Poor grades in school or other bad performance in extra-curricular activities

High-risk behaviors, including use of alcohol or other substances

Problems with concentration, and changes in energy level, appetite or sleep schedule

Saying they feel hopeless or don't want live anymore

Hurting themselves (e.g., wrist-cutting, burning self)

History of depression or family history of depression

If you recognize these signs displayed by a loved one, here's what you can do to help:

Ask directly about thoughts of suicide - asking about suicide does not increase the risk of suicide but does open up conversation

Listen to what they need

Keep them safe by keeping lethal means (firearms, pills) away from them

Call 911 if necessary

Help them connect with ongoing support, such as a local crisis line, the National Suicide Prevention Life line (1-800-273-8255) or the Crisis Text Line (text “4hope” to 741 741)

Check back the next day to see how they’re doing

Encourage them to seek out a counselor for more help

Search for your county here for local numbers and names of people to get in touch with if you or a loved one is experiencing thoughts of suicide.