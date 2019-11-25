ProMedica rehab facility for children expands, serving more patients

TOLEDO, Ohio — Promedica Total Rehab Pediatrics outgrew its footprint and has recently expanded in order to meet a need in our community and serve more children.

Four-year-old Trinity Futch has been a patient there since she was four months old.

"We're still working on independent standing, which she's getting closer to every day. And we're working on independent walking with her walker so she can go around school and out in the community and things like that," her physical therapist Meghan Crawford said.

Trinity has made a lot of progress in her time at the facility. Her family and physical therapist said she has a lot more confidence in her skills. She's doing things like getting onto a chair and step without asking for help.

Trinity is one of 150 children, aged from infancy to 18 years old, treated at the facility each day. Those kids seek treatment in a variety of areas, including speech-language pathology, occupational therapy and physical therapy.

"We really outgrew our last space. We had a waiting list for most of our services and we wanted to be able to offer more services for more patients in the community," speech-language pathologist Kelly Johns said.

The facility added eight more treatment rooms. There's also a new gym and a bigger waiting room. Promedica Total Rehab Pediatrics is hoping the expansion will mean no more waiting list come next year.

While it's a lot of hard work for the kids, they have a little fun while they're receiving treatment too.

"We try to make therapy fun so they want to come, they want to participate and they want to learn," Johns said.

Promedica Total Rehab Pediatrics works on a referral basis.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Student project aims to help Toledo man with Alzheimer's

Report: Suicide now leading cause of death for children ages 10-14 in Ohio