With flu season upon us, the Red Cross is more in need than ever for healthy blood donors to maintain the blood supply.

All blood types are needed right now, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, to ensure a stable supply this fall for those who need and will need it.

And contrary to some beliefs, getting the flu vaccine does not make you temporarily ineligible to give blood.

There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after the flu shot as long as the donor is symptom and fever-free.

For people who have the flu and wish to donate, the Red Cross says it's important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms and have recovered completely before donating blood.

Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.

Here are the times and locations of upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area:

Michigan

Monroe County

Ida

11/11/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ida Middle School, 3143 Prairie Street

Monroe

11/1/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Ghost Lutheran, 3589 Heiss

11/9/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Monroe Alliance Church, 3975 S. Custer Road

11/13/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe Knights of Columbus, 202 W. Front Street

Ottawa Lake

11/2/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Whiteford High School, 6655 Consear Rd.

Ohio

Lucas County

Maumee

11/3/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 1520 Reynolds Rd.

11/15/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Luke's Hospital, 5901 Monclova Rd

Oregon

11/11/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, 2801 Bay Park Drive

Sylvania

11/4/2019: 3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Timberstone Junior High School, 9000 W Sylvania Ave

11/10/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., B'nai Israel, 6525 Sylvania

Toledo

11/7/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Avenue

11/13/2019: 4:15 p.m. - 9 p.m., Monac Elementary School, 3845 Clawson Avenue

Ottawa County

Genoa

11/6/2019: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Genoa High School, 2980 N. Genoa - Clay Center Road

Port Clinton

11/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 50 N.E. Catawba Road

Wood County

Bowling Green

11/2/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Hwy

Haskins

11/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 17050 State Route 582





Luckey

11/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Luckey American Legion, 335 Park Dr.

Millbury

11/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lakewood Church of the Brethren, 27009 Lemoyne Rd.

Perrysburg

11/5/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Owens Community College, 30335 Oregon Rd.

All you have to do to make an appointment is download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the American Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.