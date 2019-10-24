With flu season upon us, the Red Cross is more in need than ever for healthy blood donors to maintain the blood supply.
All blood types are needed right now, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, to ensure a stable supply this fall for those who need and will need it.
And contrary to some beliefs, getting the flu vaccine does not make you temporarily ineligible to give blood.
There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after the flu shot as long as the donor is symptom and fever-free.
For people who have the flu and wish to donate, the Red Cross says it's important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms and have recovered completely before donating blood.
Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
Here are the times and locations of upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area:
Michigan
Monroe County
Ida
11/11/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ida Middle School, 3143 Prairie Street
Monroe
11/1/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Ghost Lutheran, 3589 Heiss
11/9/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Monroe Alliance Church, 3975 S. Custer Road
11/13/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe Knights of Columbus, 202 W. Front Street
Ottawa Lake
11/2/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Whiteford High School, 6655 Consear Rd.
Ohio
Lucas County
Maumee
11/3/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 1520 Reynolds Rd.
11/15/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Luke's Hospital, 5901 Monclova Rd
Oregon
11/11/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, 2801 Bay Park Drive
Sylvania
11/4/2019: 3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Timberstone Junior High School, 9000 W Sylvania Ave
11/10/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., B'nai Israel, 6525 Sylvania
Toledo
11/7/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Avenue
11/13/2019: 4:15 p.m. - 9 p.m., Monac Elementary School, 3845 Clawson Avenue
Ottawa County
Genoa
11/6/2019: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Genoa High School, 2980 N. Genoa - Clay Center Road
Port Clinton
11/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 50 N.E. Catawba Road
Wood County
Bowling Green
11/2/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Hwy
Haskins
11/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 17050 State Route 582
Luckey
11/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Luckey American Legion, 335 Park Dr.
Millbury
11/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lakewood Church of the Brethren, 27009 Lemoyne Rd.
Perrysburg
11/5/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Owens Community College, 30335 Oregon Rd.
All you have to do to make an appointment is download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the American Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.