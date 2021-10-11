Red Cross holding blood drives with incentives for donors; entering 3rd week of emergency shortage

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Red Cross is entering a third week of blood shortages due to the COVID-19 surge increasing demand and decreasing donor turnout.
While summer is traditionally a season of blood shortages, fall is usually when blood supply rebounds, according to the Red Cross. However, the delta variant and lack of donors have depleted inventory and resulted in a need for 10,000 additional blood products each week in October to replenish supplies for hospitals and patients.
The Red Cross is asking donors to make an appointment and offering an incentive for those who donate during the rest of the month. Donors will receive a link to claim a $5 e-gift card plus an additional $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Face masks are required for donors and staff regardless of vaccination status and donors are requested to schedule in advance of blood drives. Appointments are available by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Here's a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities from Oct. 16-31 across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan:
American Red Cross Toledo Blood Donation Center - 3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo:
- Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
OHIO
Fulton County
- Fayette
- Oct. 29: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Fayette High School, 400 Gamble Rd
Henry County
- Napoleon
- Oct. 26: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- St. Augustine Church, 210 East Clinton
Lucas County
- Maumee
- Oct. 21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Freed to Bleed at Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St., Ste. 1599
- Oregon
- Oct. 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 Stadium Road
- Sylvania
- Oct. 21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- American Legion Riders, 5580 Centennial Road
- Timberstone Junior High School, 9000 W Sylvania Ave
- Toledo
- Oct. 18: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- St Catherine of Siena Parish, 4555 N. Haven Rd.
- Church of St. Andrew United Methodist, 3620 Heatherdowns
- Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 W. Central
- Whitehouse
- Oct. 20: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Whitehouse American Legion, 6910 S. Providence
Ottawa County
- Port Clinton
- Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Holiday Inn Express, 50 N.E. Catawba Road
Sandusky County
- Fremont
- Oct. 22: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Fremont VFW, 204 Birchard Ave.
- Gibsonburg
- Oct. 16: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Zion Lutheran Church, 500 S. Brentwood
- Lindsey
- Oct. 25: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Ole Zims Wagon Shed, 1375 S. State Route 590
Wood County
- Bowling Green
- Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Bowling Green Middle School, 1079 Fairview Ave.
- Bradner
- Oct. 30 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Bradner American Legion, 209 W. Crocker Street
- Perrysburg
- Oct. 16: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Saint John XXIII Catholic Community, 24250 Dixie Hwy.
- Perrysburg Schools Board of Education, 140 East Indiana Ave.
MICHIGAN
Monroe County
- Carleton
- Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Wagar Middle - Junior High School, 11270 Grafton Road
- Lambertville
- Oct. 28: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Lambertville United Methodist, 8165 Douglas Rd.
- Milan
- Oct. 22: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Milan American Legion Post # 268, 44 Wabash Street
- Monroe
- Oct. 23: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Immanuel Lutheran Church - East, 6272 W. Albain Road
