Red Cross holding blood drives with incentives for donors; entering 3rd week of emergency shortage

The blood and platelet supply is at the lowest post-summer level in at least six years, according to the American Red Cross.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Red Cross is entering a third week of blood shortages due to the COVID-19 surge increasing demand and decreasing donor turnout.

While summer is traditionally a season of blood shortages, fall is usually when blood supply rebounds, according to the Red Cross. However, the delta variant and lack of donors have depleted inventory and resulted in a need for 10,000 additional blood products each week in October to replenish supplies for hospitals and patients.

The Red Cross is asking donors to make an appointment and offering an incentive for those who donate during the rest of the month. Donors will receive a link to claim a $5 e-gift card plus an additional $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Face masks are required for donors and staff regardless of vaccination status and donors are requested to schedule in advance of blood drives. Appointments are available by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-73-2767).

Here's a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities from Oct. 16-31 across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan:

American Red Cross Toledo Blood Donation Center - 3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo:

Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

OHIO

Fulton County

Fayette Oct. 29: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Fayette High School, 400 Gamble Rd



Henry County

Napoleon Oct. 26: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. St. Augustine Church, 210 East Clinton



Lucas County

Maumee Oct. 21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Freed to Bleed at Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St., Ste. 1599

Oregon Oct. 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 Stadium Road

Sylvania Oct. 21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. American Legion Riders, 5580 Centennial Road Oct. 21: 3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Timberstone Junior High School, 9000 W Sylvania Ave

Toledo Oct. 18: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. St Catherine of Siena Parish, 4555 N. Haven Rd. Oct. 26: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Church of St. Andrew United Methodist, 3620 Heatherdowns Oct. 30: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 W. Central

Whitehouse Oct. 20: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Whitehouse American Legion, 6910 S. Providence



Ottawa County

Port Clinton Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Holiday Inn Express, 50 N.E. Catawba Road



Sandusky County

Fremont Oct. 22: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Fremont VFW, 204 Birchard Ave.

Gibsonburg Oct. 16: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Zion Lutheran Church, 500 S. Brentwood

Lindsey Oct. 25: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Ole Zims Wagon Shed, 1375 S. State Route 590



Wood County

Bowling Green Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Bowling Green Middle School, 1079 Fairview Ave.

Bradner Oct. 30 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Bradner American Legion, 209 W. Crocker Street

Perrysburg Oct. 16: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saint John XXIII Catholic Community, 24250 Dixie Hwy. Oct. 25: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Perrysburg Schools Board of Education, 140 East Indiana Ave.



MICHIGAN

Monroe County