Car seat safety: proper installation saves lives

Properly installed car seats can reduce death and injuries by 71%.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Car seats can and do save the lives of babies and children-- but proper installation is crucial.

According to K.I.S.S., or "Kids in Safe Seats," 95% of babies leave the hospital after birth in an incorrectly installed car seat. This staggering number is countered by an additional statistic: properly installed car seats can reduce the risk of injury or death by up to 71%; car seat installation can be a matter of life or death.

K.I.S.S. is an organization that provides car seat-related services to children from birth to the age they are ready to go into a booster seat. They also provide education on proper harnessing and installation.

According to children passenger safety technician Hannah Eberlein with Safe Kids Greater Toledo, several important steps must be followed to ensure the safety of child passengers. These include, but are not limited to, ensuring the webbing (the fabric of the seat belt) is not twisted and putting the seat belt into "locking mode", which prevents the belt from giving way if the car lurches forward too quickly.

K.I.S.S. provides in-person car seat installation assistance for those who need it. To find a certified child passenger safety technician near you, including outside of the Toledo area, click here.

For more information on how to properly install a car seat yourself click here!

