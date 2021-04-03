x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Health

ProMedica receives $1.8 million in grants to combat opioid abuse

Program established a protocol for prescribing pain killers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Thursday it has received a grant from the Ohio Department of Health for its substance abuse program.

The Comprehensive Care for Substance Use in Ohio Emergency Departments program includes a standardized protocol for prescribing opioids for managing chronic and acute pain. The program is receiving $1,983,000 in grant money.

ProMedica also created a naloxone distribution program being implemented in all of its Ohio-based emergency departments. ProMedica is also partnering with Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati and Premier Health in Dayton combat opioid abuse.

    

Related Articles